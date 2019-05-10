Local Whitecaps product to play for Kings University

Submitted

Michaela Anderson is a Grade 12 student at L.V. Rogers and a senior member of the Kootenay Whitecaps’ Caps to College program. On the back of two very successful showcase tournament performances in Seattle and Vancouver, she was approached by a number of universities and colleges across the country. After considering many factors, she has chosen The King’s University in Edmonton to continue her soccer and educational career and will join the Eagles for pre-season in August.

The Eagles compete in the Alberta Collegiate soccer league and last season finished with a 5-2-3 record during the regular season, which ranked them as the 15th best college team in the country. Anderson will undoubtedly make an impact as she is a dynamic midfielder who provides stability and a long range of passing. Anderson has been in the Whitecaps Academy here in Nelson for five years after moving to the Kootenays.

She is a part of the Caps to College program that was introduced this year for players exactly like Anderson who are looking to continue their soccer and education once they graduate from high school. The program attends showcase tournaments in Canada and the U.S. where university and college coaches flock from around the country in hopes of recruiting talent for their schools. Michaela also works for Nelson Soccer Association as a coach in the house program and has been a great role model for many young girls in this community.