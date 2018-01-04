Local teen girl signs with Golden Rockets

Local 15-year-old girl Izzy Palumbo was signed by the Golden Rockets as an affiliate player at the end of December. Palumbo is currently the only girl in the KIJHL. For the full story go to page 11.

Golden teen Izzy Palumbo was signed as an affiliate player at the end of December. An affiliate player is a player that signs on and is only allowed to play five games in a season.

15 year-old Palumbo is currently playing for the Midget Tier three team in Revelstoke, another boy’s team, while attending Golden Secondary School during the week. Palumbo said she’s always played boys hockey.

“I prefer boys hockey,” Palumbo said. I’ve been playing it my whole life and it’s a lot more challenging.”

Palumbo has been playing hockey for the past 11 years since the age of four. Her family has always been big into hockey, and with her dad being a goalie, decided to play the same position. After playing for many years, Palumbo feels like this is a big step in her path towards reaching higher levels.

“I’d love to get to the Olympic level or even the NHL,” Palumbo said.

The plans to sign Palumbo began at the beginning of the season. The coaches were talking to her father and she was invited out to a few practices throughout the first part of the season. Finally during the week before school ended, she was signed.

Rockets Head Coach Jason Stephens said he wanted Palumbo on the team and feels she can add a lot of talent to the team.

“Izzy is a good goalie,” he said. “We’ve had her out to practice a few times and she’s real solid. We want local kids on this team.”

With only 15 games left in the season, there isn’t many more opportunities for Palmbo to play, but Stephens says he thinks there will be a good opportunity for her to see some action this season.

“She’s done a good job in the few practices out here so hopefully we can build on that,” Stephens said. “Izzy fits all the right check boxes for what you want in an affiliate. My opinion is if she’s good enough to play, she can play.”

Palumbo is currently the only girl playing in the KIJHL and she said she hopes she can be a role model for other young girls playing in boy’s sports and that girls can realize that they can compete and they don’t have to be a boy to continue in the sport they love.

When not playing hockey, Palumbo is still a big sports fan and is the captain of her soccer team in Golden.