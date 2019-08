Nicolette Vinnedge of the Comox Valley Kickers rugby club was part of the B.C. U18 women's team that placed third at the U18 Western Championship on the B.C. Day weekend in Regina. After losing to eventual tourney champion Alberta Black in the semis, the U18s beat the B.C. U17 team 22-0 in the bronze medal match.

From this tournament, Nico has been selected to attend a Canada camp Aug. 8-12 at Brentwood College. The team will play against the American U18 women’s team during the camp.