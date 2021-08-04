Local Ride hosts Thornhill cycling race

Annabella Stoll-Dansereau gives a hand up onto the podium to Red Truck Racing teammate Brenna Pauly. (Rob Wilton/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge was host to almost 100 competitive cyclists on Sunday, as the Thornhill Circuit Road Race saw the bikers racing rural roads.

The weatherman threatened showers, but it only rained sweat as competitors traversed a six kilometre circuit.

Cyclists in classes from amateur to elite, men and women, rode from Arcus Community Resources along 100th Avenue to 268th, down to 98th Avenue and back. Competitors had to complete 10 to 12 laps of the course for a total of 60 and 72 kms, depending on their class, in hot and muggy air. Though racers were spent upon completing the competition, there were no accidents or injuries due to the heat.

Red Truck Racing achieved the four top podium places in the elite men’s and elite women’s categories. Declan Kelly, formerly of the UBC cycling team, and Alexander Fraser-Maraun, both of Red Truck, took first and second place, while Matt Usborne “Above & Beyond Cancer” (Instagram: @abccycling) rounded out the top three.

There were only two elite women who completed the race, and they were both Red Truck Racing riders – Annabella Stoll-Dansereau topped the podium with teammate Brenna Pauly in second.

The Thornhill Road Race is the second of eight 2021 races being put on by organizer Barry Lyster, of local Ride Racing. The full results of the races are available on www.localride.ca.

The next scheduled races for Local Ride will be Rock the Ridge and Jail House Rock events in Maple Ridge on Aug. 28 and 29 respectively.

