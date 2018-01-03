Local resident bodybuilder wins big at the 2017 BCABBA Popeye Fall Classic

Local resident bodybuilder Shawn Joy took part in the 2017 BCABBA Popeye Fall Classic and won the Master’s Overall, 1st place in Masters Men’s Bodybuilding (Over 40) and 3rd place in the Open Middleweight category.

Shawn has competed in 10 shows over the last 9 years and has been very successful. Shawn currently trains at Simply fit gym in Creston and Sparwood Gym. A truck driver by trade Shawn focuses on working out after a 12-hour shift and maintaining a clean strict diet with meal preparation a priority.

Shawn has been training for 15 plus years “I definitely love what I do! It’s my passion always has been, and its great therapy mentally and physically. Its the greatest sense of accomplishment. I respect everyone in this sport. I know how hard and dedicated one has to be especially if you want to win.” said Joy.

Shawn is now qualified to step on the national stage to represent BC next year in Quebec. Shawn is working towards sponsorship.