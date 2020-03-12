Local martial artists win 12 medals at jiu-jitsu competition

Rainen Cumberland (left) and Carolyn Bouchard of North Kootenay Martial Arts were among the medal winners at a competition last weekend in Kelowna. Photo submitted

Submitted by North Kootenay Martial Arts

Kids and adults from North Kootenay Martial Arts jiu-jitsu school travelled to Kelowna this past weekend to compete in the Kelowna Open Tournament.

Of the people from the Nelson club who attended, everyone fought hard and earned a medal in their division. The kids fought in gi and no-gi divisions, with Fynnegan Grumme achieving double gold medals, Cody Tricker winning two silver medals, Raylen Popoff earning two bronze and Tiana Popoff taking home a silver and a bronze medal.

In the adult competitors, Carolyn Bouchard and Tzohi McDonald won gold, and Silk Edwards and Rainen Cumberland won silver. Head coach Brent McDonald was there to coach all the competitors.

The event lasted the day and had over 300 competitors from all over the province. It was a great learning experience for everyone who participated. The team last competed in October and is already planning ahead to the next tournament at the end of April. With classes running five days per week, new students are welcome to come train at the club, located at 646 Baker St.

Nelson Star