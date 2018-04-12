Local hockey player off to provincial championship with Kimberley squad

Colby Sherlock was on the Kimberley Dynamiters squad that brought home the KIJHL championship

Sicamous native Colby Sherlock was on the Kimberley Dynamiters squad that brought home the KIJHL championship last Friday. The Dynamiters beat the Revelstoke Grizzlies in six games to win the KIJHL championship and a trip to the Cyclone Taylor Cup in Richmond. The Dynamiters open the Cyclone Taylor tournament against the Delta Ice Hawks at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday April 12. Games will be webcast for a fee at http://www.cyclonetaylorcup.ca/.

