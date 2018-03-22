Local gymnasts relish provincial experience

Greekas finishes first to take the gold in the Level 2 competition

Stephanie Palichuk photoTen gymnasts from Ballenas and Kwalikum secondary schools competed in the BC Gymnastics Championships held in Moscrop recently. Top row, from left: Reanne Sterckx, Ember Hayes, Megan Arkwright, Camryn Wheldon and Tahnee Demetrioff. Bottom: Nyah Dewolf, Tiana Way-Nee, Ameline Roberts, Ariadne Greekas and Maddie Siemens.

Gymnasts from the two local high schools returned home basking with pride from the BC Secondary School Championships held in Moscrop recently.

They didn’t place high in the team rankings, but the individual efforts and performances by the gymnasts from both Ballenas Secondary and Kwalikum Secondary were enough to make them smile, said Stephanie Palichuk, who co-coaches the teams with Stephanie Talboys.

“They were amazing,” said Palichuk, who also is one of the coaches at Flipside Gymnastics, where the gymnasts from both schools train. “For many of these girls, it was their first year ever competing in gymnastics. They should all be very proud of their accomplishments and for making it this far.”

The top individual finisher was Kwalikum Kondors’ Ariadne Greekas, who came home as the 2018 Level 2 BC all-arond champion. Palichuk said she is proud of Greekas’ results.

“She deserves every ounce of recognition,” said Palichuk. “Ariadne is such a hard worker, always staying positive and motivating others.”

Greekas shone in all the three required disciplines, placing first on the beam, second on the vault and third on the bars to finish first in the all-around competition. By placing in the top three in all the events, Greekas will move up a notch next year to Level 3.

The Ballenas Whalers girls placed 17th while the Kondors ended up in 30th spot out of 67 schools. More than 250 gymnasts competed at the two-day event.

Other Level 2 results for local gymnasts include: Tiana Way-Nee, 14th on vault, 18th on bars, and 16th all-around; Ember Hayes, 11th on vault, fifth on beam, 18th on floor and 20th overall; Megan Arkwright, 18th on vault, fifth on floor and 35th all-around; and Nyah Dewolf, 25th on vault, second on floor and 43rd all-around.

Level 3 placements: Camryn Wheldon, 16th on vault, 10th on beam, 14th on floor and 23rd all-around; and Tahnee Demetrioff, 11th on bars, 14th on beam, ninth on floor and 24th all-around.

Level 1 placements: Maddie Siemens, 14th on vault, seventh on bars, 11th on beam and 18th all-around; and Ameline Roberts, 13th on vault, 13th on bars, and 38th all-around.

Palichuk said the provincial meet was an exciting, eye-opening experience for everyone. They will be heading back to the gym motivated and will begin working on new skills and routines for the 2019 season.