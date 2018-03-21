Local gymnasts performed well at Burnaby event

Quesnel Technics Gymnastics Club had great showing at Provincial Championships

  • Mar. 21, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Quesnel Technics Gymnastic Club’s High School Recreation (HSR) and competitive athletes brought home some hardware from the Provincial Championships at Moscrop High School in Burnaby on March 8-10.

This was a fun-filled three days packed with competition and activities. Schools from all over the province brought athletes of all levels to compete.

“It is a great experience for the teens to meet other kids in the province with similar interests,” says the president of the club’s board, Marlene Higgins.

The HSR program invites youth from grades 8-12 to train up to four hours a week.

It is a special program youth can join at any level – from beginners to seasoned athletes – to compete and still have fun.

Quesnel’s competitive athletes also compete in the provincial championship, but they do their training in a different group than the HSR program.

We had nine athletes who competed last week – Chris Henderson, Zoey Nestel, Sydney Jolly, Sierra Moore, Bianca Thompson, Celina DeRose, Presley Kitamura, Hannah Brown and Jessica Higgins.

Day 1

Celina has completed all five years of high school gymnastics, after leaving the competitive program.

She was presented a flower as is custom at the banquet for all Grade 12s. It is the last time many of them will compete.

“Celina has been a member of our club for more than 10 years – a beautiful gymnast and a valued coach. It was a bittersweet moment.”

Celina competed in a group of 56 athletes including Sydney.

Celina was seventh on beam, with a score of 9.25 out of 10, and fourth on floor (9.15).

Sydney was 10th on floor (8.95).

Hannah competed in level 3, (60 athletes), including Sierra who performed very well. Hannah had a “huge” success by achieving the highest score our club has witnessed at competition.

She was first on beam (9.85), fifth on floor (9.55) and seventh in all around.

“It was a great achievement competing against so many athletes.”

Day 2

Presley competed in a group of 24 athletes, in Level 4.

“She was also amazing.”

Presley obtained a silver medal for the all around.

She was second on beam (9.55), second on vault (8.95) and seventh on bars (8.575).

“It was wonderful watching her accept her medal on the podium.”

Jessica and Bianca competed in Level 5 High School – the highest level – along with 10 other athletes.

Jessica had another great High School Provincials. For the second consecutive year, she obtained the gold medal for all around.

She was first on floor (9.55), second on beam (9.44), second on vault (9.37) (her highest vault score ever), and fourth on bars (9.055).

Bianca was amazing in her first year competing at this level. She received ribbons in all events – fourth on beam (9.3), seventh on floor (9.175), ninth on vault and bars, and was 10th in all around.

Zoey competed for her first time after doing gymnastics off and on since she was very young.

“She did very well. We were so proud of what she achieved this weekend.”

Day 3

Christopher Henderson, Quesnel’s only male competitor, also had an amazing competition.

He took the silver medal for all around.

Christopher was first on pommel horse (11.8), first on floor (11.95), second on high bar (12.15), third on vault (12.1), fourth on parallel bars (11.4), and fifth on rings.

“We at QTGC are so grateful to have the dedication of Elizabeth Floyd, our program co-ordinator and high school coach.

“She worked from 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. every day we were gone, ensuring these gymnasts were taken care of, and had all they needed to have a successful meet.

“She does all of this as a volunteer. She is truly one of a kind, and our club would not be where it is today if it wasn’t for her,” says Higgins.

Floyd says the local gymnasts were “amazing.”

“They were so good; I was so proud of them.

“It’s just such a cool thing to do… I just want to give them this fun, cherishable experience of going away as a team.”

