Local football team goes undefeated

The Westshore Warriors football team has gone undefeated for the second season in a row.

The championship game took place on June 24 at Royal Bay Secondary School in Colwood, where the Warriors defeated Saanich 38-0.

“The score did not reflect the game though, it was probably the most talented and well-played game all season,” said Dave Meade, parent of 12-year-old Keegan Meade, who plays for the team.

The Warriors squad consists of 25 players, ages 11-12 years old, from Sooke and Langford.

So far, the team has also won two Island championships: the Gold Cup and the Island Cup.

“With strong family and community values, this team will continue to grow and will continue to have an immensely positive impact on West Shore’s youth this coming fall season,” said Meade.

Meade said both seasons have been great because all of the athletes and parents get along so well.

“It’s a great atmosphere, everyone cheers each other’s kids on, and we do lots of fundraising together,” said Meade, adding that when the teams came together, they clicked instantly.

“The best part really is the positive outlook, from both the players and the parents.”

Registration is now open for those interested in joining the team. For more information about Greater Victoria Minor Football or register your child, please go online to www.victoriafootball.ca/register.

