Local club wins provincial championship held in Saanich

Danielle Hanus and Josh Zakala each win six medals for Island Swimming Club

Danielle Hanus, here seen competing for the University of Victoria Vikes, won four gold and two silver medals, for Island Swimming Club during the provincial championships held earlier this month at Saanich’s Commonwealth Pool. (Black Press File).Danielle Hanus, here seen competing for the University of Victoria Vikes, won four gold and two silver medals, for Island Swimming Club during the provincial championships held earlier this month at Saanich’s Commonwealth Pool. (Black Press File).

An athlete representing Canada later this month at the Pan American Games powered Island Swimming Club during the provincial championships held earlier this month at Saanich’s Commonwealth Pool.

Danielle Hanus, 21, won four gold medals during the competition held July 5 to 7, with her club finishing first overall with 1328.5 point, ahead of UVic-Pacific Coast Swimming with 966 points. Hanus, who also won two silver medals, will represent Canada at the 2019 Pan American Games to be held in the Peruvian capital of Lima July 26 through Aug. 11.

Josh Zakala, 21, also came away with six medals — five gold and one silver.

Dave Tontini, Island Swimming Club’s head coach, said the direction of the club is exciting.

“Our athletes are technically sound, they love racing and they take pride in swimming for Island,” he said. “We can’t ask for much more than that.”

Strong performances also came from Thea Masselink, 14, with three gold, two silver and three bronze medals, Kyla Ross, 17, with three gold medals, and Markus Mak (15 years) with one gold, two silver and three bronze.

Sela Wist, 15, earned the title of breakout performer with one gold and two bronze medals.

“I thought our 15 and under athletes really led the way for our team this weekend,” said Tontini. “It’s a testament to our development coaches like Annie Wolfe and Riley Janes, who are doing a phenomenal job with those athletes.”

Three club members also put into strong showing during an open water race held July 8 Thetis Lake.

Zakala won 5 km race for boys 15 and over, and Kiah Craig won the 1 km race for 12 years and under.

Kyla Ross finished second in the women’s 5 km race for competitors aged 15 and over.

