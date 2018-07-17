Local climber headed to Russia for World Championships

A fundraiser is being held this week to help send TJ Foley to Russia.

Local rock climber TJ Foley is headed to the World Championships in Russia this August.

This will be the first time that Foley will be leaving Canada, and will be competing from August 8 to 17, 2018.

“He is pretty stoked that he made the team,” said his mother, Tammy Foley. “He just finished training with the National team in Calgary with kids from all over Canada.”

Foley, who currently trains in Cranbrook, grew up training at Spirit Rock in Kimberley. He has also been training with the Kimberley Gymnastics club once per week to help with conditioning.

Since this is a large trip for Foley, who will be accompanied by his sister Tia Yakimovitch, he and the family are hosting a fundraiser this week to help him get to Russia.

The fundraiser will take place across two days. The first is Tuesday, July 17, 2018 from 3p.m. to 7p.m. outside of Spirit Rock Climbing Centre in the Platzl.

The second and third part of the fundraiser will take place on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 from 12p.m. to 2p.m. at the Kimberley Golf Club and 3p.m. to 7p.m. at the Arq Mountain Centre in Cranbrook.

Tammy says local businesses have been very supportive and have added to the fundraising efforts.

“They have given us gift cards and items for the raffle, and the Kimberley Dynamiters have also donated two seasons passes,” said Tammy. Tickets are five for $10 and can be purchased at the locations mentioned above.