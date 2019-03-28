Local carpet bowlers qualify for Provincials coming to Little Fort and Barriere

The Provincial Carpet Bowling playoffs for Zone 2 were held Mar. 20 in Little Fort in preparation for the BC Provincials Tournament which will be taking place April 30 to May 3 at the Little Fort Community Hall, and also at the Senior's Hall in Barriere.

Area carpet bowlers have worked hard to qualify in the playoffs for the Provincial competition and for some all of that hard work has paid of.

Pete Verhoeven and Lil Klassen didn’t lose any of their games to earn first place in the pairs; while Ed VanGool and Marion Mickleson earned second place.

For Zone 2 at the Provincials the Carpet Bowling 3’s will be represented by 100 Mile House; and the 4’s will be represented by Interlakes.

Competition has been fierce and it is expected the pressure will be turned up even more at the Provincials.