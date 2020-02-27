Local archery athletes place in 2020 BC Winter Games

Local archery athletes were in Fort St. John last week competing in the 2020 Winter Games. The games wrapped up on Sunday, with more than 1,000 athletes competing in 15 different sports.
Zone 1 Archery brought home hardware with Lane Ogden from Sparwood winning silver in Boys Match Play Compound as well as placing 4th in the Boys Two Day Aggregate Compound.
Taylor Daymen from Cranbrook brought home two bronze medals, one in the Girls Match Play Compound, and one in the Girls Two Day Aggregate Compound.
Ty Marasco of Fernie placed 6th in the Boys 2 Day Aggregate Compound.
