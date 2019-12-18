LMG finds scoring touch

After a frustrating scoreless draw the week before, Cowichan LMG responded by filling the net this past Friday night.

Cowichan dominated their match against the Mid Isle Mariners on Dec. 7. but somehow failed to score. Offence wasn’t a problem on Friday, when Cowichan put up a season high in a 5-0 win over Vic West at the Sherman Road turf.

Cowichan went into the holiday break on a high note, not only going out with a win but also keeping themselves in contention. With 26 points (seven wins, five draws and two losses), Cowichan is tied for fourth in the Vancouver Island Soccer League’s top division, but just one point out of second place.

“It was a total team effort,” said coach Ryan Flynn, who filled in one more time as head coach Glen Martin served the last match of his four-game suspension. “Our goals came from four different players, the defence stepped up when needed, and all healthy players got some minutes.”

Kevan Brown struck first for Cowichan, sliding home the eventual game-winner in the 34th minute. He added another one seven minutes later to finish off a nice passing play through the midfield.

Cowichan kept up the pace after the halftime break, and Craig Gorman made it 3-0 at 55 minutes. Team captain Steve Scott made it 4-0 when he chipped the ball over the Vic West keeper from distance in the 76th minute, and Blaze Roberts rounded out the scoring five minutes later, slamming home a rebound from in close for his team-best 10th of the year.

“It was a great bounce back after last week,” said Scott. “Darian [Achurch] was outstanding in net again, stopping breakaways with all parts of his body. The defence was solid and the midfield were able to dictate the play.”

Cowichan will resume the season with an away game in Nanaimo on Jan. 18.