Little League baseball playoffs heat up this weekend in Fairfield

Beacon Hill Little hosts the District 7 (Greater Victoria) Minors all-star tournament starting this Saturday (June 29) at noon. It runs through July 7 at Hollywood Park on Fairfield Road. Photo by Greg Descantes

Greater Victoria District 7 Little League baseball all-star teams are gearing up to do battle at two local fields in the next couple of weeks.

It’s the first step in a tournament season that winds up at the World Series for the top Canadian Major division (age 10-12) team, and the B.C. Championships for district-winning Minor (age 8-10) teams.

The latter age group begins the quest for provincial glory on Saturday (June 29) at Hollywood Park in Fairfield, home to Beacon Hill Little League. All-star teams from the host park plus Victoria National, Hampton, Lakehill, Layritz and Central Saanich begin the District 7 playdowns.

The opening round robin game sees Hampton line up against National at noon, followed by Layritz vs. Beacon Hill at 3 p.m. and Central Saanich against Lakehill at 6 p.m. The tournament keeps the same schedule through the long weekend, then shifts to a 3 and 6 p.m. schedule at Hollywood Park next Tuesday through Thursday.

Crossover playoff games see second place play third at noon on July 6 followed by first vs. fourth at 3 p.m. The championship final goes Sunday at 11 a.m. The winner advances to the B.C. championships in South Vancouver, July 13-21.

The public is invited to come by, grab a burger or a hot dog and check out the enthusiastic play of these developing young ball players.

From July 6-14, Hampton Park in Saanich plays host to the Major division District 7 tournament, with the same six leagues competing. The winner there heads to the provincial championships, being hosted July 20-28 by Vancouver’s Little Mountain Little League.

