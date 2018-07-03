Little League baseball in the spotlight at National in Victoria this week

A Hampton Little League base runner sprints toward home. The league is one of six local organizations represented at this week's District 7 Minor All-star baseball tournament at National Little League's Jerry Hale Field in Victoria. Photo by Ashley Hall

The oldest Little League Baseball park in the region is playing host to the District 7 minor (age 8-10) all-star playoffs this week.

National Little League, formed in 1953, is welcoming teams from Beacon Hill, Layritz, Lakehill, Hampton and Central Saanich, as well as playing the host team role for the tournament, which got underway Saturday at Jerry Hale Field at Cook Street and Hillside Avenue.

After Monday’s play, Layritz led the round robin standings at 3-0, followed by Central Saanich and Lakehill at 2-1, Beacon Hill and Hampton at 1-2 and National at 0-3. Preliminary round games happen at 3 and 6 p.m. daily through Thursday, then playoffs get underway Saturday at 11 a.m. (second place versus third) and 2 p.m. (first versus fourth).

The championship final gets underway at 11 a.m. Sunday (July 8), to determine which team advances to the provincial tournament, hosted by Layritz July 14 to 18 at their park in Saanich. If Layritz wins the districts, the second-place finisher will also qualify for the B.C.s.

Meanwhile, teams from the same six leagues are gearing up to compete in the District 7 major (age 10-12) all-star tournament, July 7 to 15 at Central Saanich’s Centennial Park. The winner there advances to the B.C. championships, July21 to 29 in Trail.