Little Fort Pickleball Clinic – a smashing success

On Saturday, Oct. 27, a Pickleball Clinic was held at the Little Fort Community Hall.

Three expert Pickleball players and instructors from Kamloops, Thor Fridrikisson, Sharon Moore and KJ Klontz donated their time and expertise to introduce Pickleball to the 13 enthusiastic students; seven from Little Fort and six from Barriere.

The two-hour clinic consisted of a 20-minute verbal introduction outlining the history of Pickleball and some of the basic rules. Handouts were given to the participants for future reference. Hands on experience consisted of ball control, ‘dinking’ at the net, blocking returns, best spots to stand on the court, pointers on service as well as receiving a serve.

A brief introduction was given to the participants regarding ‘How to keep score’ and this was gently reinforced throughout the clinic and mini games that were played.

Numerous drills ensued, and some participants were run off their feet in chasing rouge wiffle balls throughout the hall as the beginners were learning control.

To show appreciation and demonstrate country hospitality, participants brought small gifts for the instructors and these were presented at the finish of the clinic.

It was reported that the pickled beets donated by Cliff Doerksen were ‘won’ by Thor in a ball control competition between the three instructors (apparently Pickleball players enjoy all things pickled).

It is hoped that a suitable venue can be found for the players in Barriere (as well as funding for nets, balls and paddles) for those wishing to try the sport.

Two paddles and balls were taken out from the Clearwater library and used during the clinic. All equipment used for the clinic: nets, balls and paddles were also provided by the instructors.

Watch this space for future updates, or contact judi.klontz@gmail.com to express your interest in Pickleball in either Barriere or Little Fort.