Lions club’s 10th year of free skates hitting the ice in Nanaimo

More than 50,000 free skate sessions have been made possible over the years in Nanaimo, and more opportunities are being provided again starting this weekend.

The Save-On-Foods Everyone Welcome Skate, free thanks to the efforts of the Nanaimo Lions Club and more than half a dozen sponsors, resume this Sunday, Sept. 12, from noon-1:30 p.m. at Frank Crane Arena.

Larrie Taylor, project co-chair, said he knows there have been more than 50,000 free skates over nine seasons because he’s been keeping track with a spreadsheet.

“Our motto is we serve, and we saw there was a desperate need for low-income people to be able to participate, because it’s very expensive if you’re a single parent with a couple kids,” he said. “So it fits right into our idea of service needed in the community that the community can’t provide without us.”

The 2020-21 season should have been the 10th season for the program, but that season was cancelled due to COVID-19 so the 10th season is happening now.

The skating and equipment rentals are free during the Everyone Welcome sessions. Time frames sometimes vary due to ice availability, so Taylor recommends people look for posters at City of Nanaimo recreation facilities or consult the city’s parks and rec activity guide.

