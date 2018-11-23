Lincoln Lanes weekling bowling highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Vernon's Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for Nov. 13-19…

For the ladies, it was Kaitlyn DeLeeuw, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 873 triple to go 195 over her 226 average.

For the men, it was Stacey Summerfelt, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. He bowled an 714 triple to go 156 over his 186 average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of Nov. 13-19…

For the ladies, it was Irene Walker, who bowls in the Tuesday C League. She bowled a 751 triple to go 172 over her 193 average.

For the men, it was Bill Aloag, who bowls in the Monday I League. He bowled a 674 triple to go 188 over his 162 average.

Other highlights:

Marika Kirchpfenning, 100 POA; Larry Kotz, 100 POA; Irene Walker, 355, 751, 7 strikes in a row, 100 POA; Brittany Meyer, 308, 761; Wayne Schultz, 338, 884: Dan DeBoer, 327, 819, 805; Rick Link, 311; Trevor Rachwalski, 305; Allen Burn, 316; Kaitlyn DeLeeuw, 335, 340, 873, 100 POA; Bill Dennis, 353, 100 POA; Hilma Schuh, 100 POA; Matt Eisenhauer, 309, 315, 898; Yvonne Walker, 305, 813; Louise Hurst, 100 POA; Colby Eisenhauer, 340, 818, 100 POA; Willem Gibson, 302; Stacey Summerfelt, 100 POA; Mark Schmidt, 301; Ross Currie, 100 POA; Bill Aldag, 100 POA; Victor Martens, 100 POA; Keith Hoggard, 315; Brittany McMillan, 349, 750, 100 POA, 8 strikes in a row.

HIGH AVERAGES:

Adult: Yvonne Walker, 254; Wayne Schultz, 264;

Club 55: Antonia Sengotta, 210; George Smith, 221;

Youth Bowling

Peewees: Payton Mackill, 121; Dominic Hall, 117;

Bantams: Chelsea Kazimer, 126; Reece Chisholm, 155;

Juniors: Aryssa Matsen, 158; Nolan Blaeser, 183;

Seniors: Cameron Shortt, 158; Liam Arnold, 247.

