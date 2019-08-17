Lily Taylor, Levi Taylor win medals at Ogopogo Open

The local weightlifters were among seven Nelson athletes competing at the event

Athletes from Nelson’s Power By You competed at the Ogopogo Open weightlifting competition. Back row L-R: coach Ali Popoff-Grypma, Ashlynn D’Alessandris, Jaydon Wouters and Jamie Rule. Front row: coach Leo Grypma, Lily Taylor, Emily Taylor, Levi Taylor and Rolf Gosney. Photo submitted

Two Nelson weightlifters won medals at the 15th annual Ogopogo Open in Lake Country.

Lily Taylor and Levi Taylor won gold and silver in their respective categories at the event, which ran Aug. 9 to 11.

The pair were part of a group of athletes from Power By You that also included Ashlynn D’Alessandris, Jaydon Wouters, Jamie Rule, Emily Taylor and Rolf Gosney.