Lights shine on Nanaimo’s Serauxmen Stadium

New LED lighting will illuminate play at Serauxmen Stadium. The $1.1-million lighting system is part of a multi-phase improvement plan for the facility. (Doug Wortley/Arrowsmith Media photo)

LED lights and a new scoreboard are now illuminating play at Serauxmen Stadium.

A $1.1-million lighting project, which also includes a new scoreboard, for the stadium located on Third Street, is one of the first phases of a multi-phase development plan for the facility, according to a city press release issued Monday, July 13.

The new LED field lights are part of a field lighting system that includes eight 24-metre-tall light poles. The system is designed to provide specific lighting levels on the field for optimal playability, which includes up-lighting into the sky so players can keep an eye on balls hit high and deep into the field.

Serauxmen Stadium was built on an old mine site and was officially opened July 31, 1976 with a ceremony that included retired New York Yankees player Mickey Mantle. As part of negotiations between the City of Nanaimo and Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district, the city secured the purchase of the Serauxmen Stadium and Rotary Bowl in 2017.

“Serauxmen Stadium has a deep history in our community as one of the oldest baseball fields in the city,” Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog said in the news release. “With the new lights and scoreboard, and as the city’s first lit baseball field, it will ensure that baseball in our community has a bright future, and it is a great addition to the Third Street sports zone.”

The lights will extend baseball season in Nanaimo and give teams more hours of play. This field lighting project is in line with the early improvement plans in partnership with the Serauxmen Stadium Amateur Baseball Association, the release noted. An overall improvement plan for Serauxmen Stadium is currently being developed and will be presented to city council in the near future.

“Having a lit baseball field in Nanaimo has been a goal for the baseball community for many years,” said Lorne Goodall, association president, in the release. “The new lights at Serauxmen Stadium will facilitate much more use by a variety of teams helping the sport of baseball to further grow and flourish in this area.”

