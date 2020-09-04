LETTER: First annual BPS Ladies Chapman Tournament Autumn a huge success

Editor:

Sunny skies, warm temperatures and great course conditions attributed to a great day of golf for the inaugural BPS Ladies Chapman Tournament at Hope Golf Club.

The day was filled with fun competitive golf, good food and an amazing prize table according to all participants who spoke very highly of this COVID-19 friendly event put on by Bonavin Professional Services Inc., operators of the Hope Golf Club.

The Chapman golf format is a two-person team event played as modified alternate shot golf.

And the winners were:

Overall Low Gross honours with a score of 83 went to Tracy Macfarlane and Christy Graham.

Tournament Low Net winners were Ruth Bangay and Virginia White with a stellar 65. Both of these teams played in the first flight.

Second flight Low Gross winners were Deb Dixon and Michelle Hayes with an 87 and while Bev Macham and Barb Tatham took home Low Net honours with a 66.

The third flight saw Ellen Poole and Pam Smith win with a score of 99 for low gross while Tammy Shields and Jessica McWilliam squeaked out a low net victory with a sparkling 68.

A big thank you to not only all 48 participants for their support but to the many volunteers whose help was much appreciated.

The BPS staff at Hope Golf Club did a great job pre- and post-tournament to ensure all enjoyed their day.

Bonnie Cianfagna

Hope Standard