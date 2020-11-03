Let’s talk about grips with Chilliwack’s Ross Beebe

The owner of Chimo Golf says choosing the grip on your clubs should be taken seriously

“Ross Beebe is the owner of Chilliwack’s Chimo Golf, a golf club repair shop that offers a wide variety of services. Reach him by email at chimogolf@shaw.ca

There are so many golf grips on the market that it can be a difficult to decide which is best for you.

Picking your grips should not be done haphazardly, especially factoring in the cost of re-gripping clubs. Playing with the right grips can help you score better, and it is not just about which color you like the most. There are some important factors to consider when choosing grips.

– Weigh your options before choosing your grip size. Grips come in many widths or thicknesses including undersize, standard, midsize, oversize and any size in between with the use of buildup tape underneath the grip. Personal comfort, hand size and finger length should be considered. Typically, the fingertips of your top hand should be just slightly touching your palm when gripping a club.

– Consider using a different size grip to affect ball flight. The thicker the grip is, the less your hands and wrists will rotate during the swing. This can lead to fades/pushes, but it can be used as a swing aid for golfers who over rotate their hands and pull/hook the ball. A thin or undersize grip will allow for more rotation of the hands. This can result in pulls or hooks.

– Obtain a longer-lasting grip with the corded (hairy-looking) grip, which is a firmer, tougher type. Corded grips tend to provide a little more traction in wet conditions. Some golfers dislike how rough they feel on their hands. Corded grips are usually a little more expensive than regular grips. Golf Pride’s MultiCompound Cord grip is corded on the top half of the grip and has a regular surface on the bottom. This is the best of both worlds, offering the reliability of cord and the comfort of rubber.

– Use a two-piece grip for a softer, tacky feel. Two-piece grips have a firm inner core with a soft wrapping around the core. They also completely dampen the vibration of the club in your hands. The downside is that they don’t last as long, and they cost more than other grips. Winn makes the best two-piece grips.

– Decide if you want any extra features on your grips. Grips are now available featuring your favorite sports team. A multitude of color choices lets you match the colors of your bag or clubs. Should you need them, there are also arthritic grips available. Arthritic grips are extra large and are covered with hard, raised bumps to help the golfer feel the grip.

