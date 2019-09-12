Legendary broadcaster Pascall set to enter BC Football Hall of Fame

Jerome Pathon, Jamie Taras among others to join be inducted along with Parksville resident

Bernie Pascall will be inducted into the BC Football Hall of Fame. — Submitted photo

Parksville resident Bernie Pascall is among the list of 2019 inductees for the British Columbia Football Hall of Fame.

Other 2019 inductees include athletes Paul Giroday, Walter Passaglia, Brad Yamaoka, Lawrence ‘Sonny’ Homer, Jerome Pathon and Jamie Taras; builders Al Blesch, Mike Ross, Allan Sinclair and Ron Turner. The 1986=91 Vancouver Mardi Gras women’s touch football team, Tom Malone (CFL Bob Ackles Award) and the 1941 Vancouver Grizzlies (special award) will also be inducted.

Pascall, inducted in the media category, is also highly regarded for his accomplishments as a hockey commentator and had an impressive career as a TV broadcaster covering the CFL over five decades.

He was a commentator on CFL telecasts on CTV in the 1970s and 1980. He broadcast B.C. Lions and other CFL games, playoffs and Grey Cups over his Hall of Fame broadcasting career. He joined CHAN TV/BCTV in Vancouver in 1969 and covered the Lions and the CFL on a daily basis as sports director for 30 years.

Upon retirement as an on-air broadcaster, he continues to support football in B.C. as a trustee of the BC Football Hall of Fame.

Besides broadcasting CFL games, he has called the television play-by-play of the NHL Vancouver Canucks and soccer’s Vancouver Whitecaps, attended and broadcast eight Olympic Games and called the play-by-play of 12 Memorial Cups and World Hockey Championships. Pascall also did play-by-play of the first-ever Canada Cup of Hockey on CTV along with televising figure skating, gymnastics, 20 BC Games and other sports.

Pascall has been inducted into the Canadian Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame, BC Hockey Hall of Fame, BC Sports Hall of Fame, was a recipient of the Vancouver Canucks Alumni 7th Man Award, is a four-time winner of the ACTRA Foster Hewitt Award, was presented with the 50-year award from Special Olympics and will be officially inducted into the BC Football Hall of Fame on Oct. 5 at BC Place, prior to the B.C. Lions game against Toronto Argos.

