Leak in WFP roof disrupts play during first day of Curling Championships

The first day of the BC Curling Championships sustained a disruption of play on one of the sheets due to a leak in the roof of Western Financial Place.

A parent of one of the competing athletes, who asked to remain anonymous, contacted the Townsman, saying that water was also dripping in the locker rooms.

On Tuesday, the first day of the six-day major curling event, the dripping water compromised the integrity of the ice on sheet E — consistent ice is critical to proper gameplay. A bucket was first set on the ice to catch the dripping water, which was quickly removed and replaced as sweepers went past.

The game on Sheet E — Joanisse vs. Longworth — was put on hold altogether until the Tardi vs. Thompson game on Sheet D concluded and the Sheet E teams moved over to finish their game.

On Wednesday morning it appears as play has resumed on Sheet E, with players competing under a temporary plastic sluice, diverting drip water away from the ice.

Rebecca Connop Price, communications and marketing manager with Curl BC said that the Cranbrook Curling Club has done an excellent job mitigating this issue.

The Townsman has reached out to the City of Cranbrook for comment.