League results from the Kimberley Golf Club

Coming up in July at the Kimberley Golf Club are the Friday evening Nine and Dine events, as well as the Senior Senior Tournament.

Nine and Dines are a fun, nine-hole mixer that takes place most Fridays throughout the season. Wether you’re a member or a guest, it is a great way to get in nine holes and enjoy some food and live music a the Raven’s Roost restaurant.

The Senior Senior Tournament is a popular two person scramble for anyone over the age of 55.

The Kimberley Golf Club also hosts Women’s and Men’s league days on Tuesday and Wednesday nights respectively. From early May through the end of September, both leagues are in session.

For more information and weekly updates for both leagues, visit the KGC website at https://kimberleygolfclub.ca.

Ladies Night Results from June 26 are as follows:

Low Net: Chris Smith, Nancy Fraser, and Monique Van Engelen

Random Draw: Karen Proudfoot.

Longest Putt: Judy Caron

KP First Approach: Carol McCrady

Optional KP #15: Anita Neustadt

Men’s Night Results from June 27 are as follows:

90 men showed up for the ‘Tombstone’ tournament. The results are as follows:

0 to 14 Handicap: Chuck Sinclair, Reak Emond, Kevin Hoglund, Rick Kavanaugh, and Randy Lucas.

15+ Handicap: Paul Patte, Rod Monleith, Jay Bannatyne, Eric McKay, and Wally Armstrong.

Deuces: Kevin Hoglund, Aaron Nelson, Dana Homeniuk, Andy Gray, Chris Lowery, Dave Wilson, Bill McClelland, B. Laing, Chris Gilroy.

KP: Bill McClelland, Aaron Nelson, Mike Hoko, Chris Gilroy, John McGilvary, John Scanland, Kelly Watson, Dana Homeniuk.

$40 cash draw: Brad Murphy, Ray Guiment, Jeff Chlopan.