League leaders lasso Outlaws

Isaiah Wenger of Okanagan Geothermal Ltd., left, battles Chris Black of the Shuswap Outlaws in North Okanagan Men’s Soccer League play Wednesday night at MacDonald Park. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Okanagan Geothermal Ltd. brushed back the Shuswap Outlaws 3-2 in North Okanagan Soccer League play Wednesday night at MacDonald Park.

The defending playoff champions improved to 4-0-1 atop the six-team circuit. The Outlaws dipped to 1-3-1.

Scott Coulthard converted a penalty kick for the first Geothermal goal, while Alberto Lopez finished bottom corner from in tight and Nick Berg buried the winner.

The North Enderby Timber took care of business under the lights at Greater Vernon Athletics Park by stopping Turn-Key Controls 6-0.

The Timber controlled possession in the first half and opened the scoring in the 30th minute off a Tanner Fulljames header. Fulljames came out of retirement in the goal-scoring department by leaping above everyone in the box to nod in the Xander Sladen corner.

The Timber went up 2-0 when Evan Frederick beat a defender in the middle of the park and sent in Brent Poulsen, who only needed one touch to beat the charging keeper. The Earth Effects Man of the Match Sladen played in another gorgeous corner to Fulljames, who found James Huntington to put the Timber up 3-0.

Danny Stein on a breakaway, Frederick and Brodie Couch rounded out the 3-0-1 Timber offence. Stefan Depner earned the one-save clean sheet but helped the Timber control possession all night. Turn-Key is 1-4.

Salmon Arm Auto Quest rolled over Peters Tirecraft 5-1 at Blackburn Park.

The score was 1-0 at the half with Travis Beck making some stellar saves to keep it tight. Auto Quest went up 2-0 in the 65th minute and added another shortly after. Mike Conlin responded for Tirecraft but Auto Quest had too much pressure for Tirecraft and added two more insurance tallies late.

The Red Robin Man of the Match for Tirecraft was Beck. Auto Quest is third at 3-2, while Tirecraft is last at 0-3-1.

Meanwhile, the 39th Vernon National Oldtimers Tournament will feature 42 teams with play opening Saturday morning. There are 26 men’s entries, including the LWO Legends of Salmon Arm, who lost the 35+ final 1-0 to Edmonton Arsenal last year.

Finals in all divisions go Monday at MacDonald Park except for the men’s 60 final which goes 10:30 a.m. at Marshall Field #2.

RELATED: