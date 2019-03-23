League championship for Okanagan middle school

The KVR Express rolled over the Summerland Wave to win the Okanagan middle school boys basketball league championship for the first time in three years.

The squad did qualify for the provincial finals, but unfortunately, cost and injury factors prevented them from attending the event held recently in Surrey.

In the league championship match the final score was 69-32.

The Express came out strong in the first half and by the end of the period had built up an insurmountable 36-11 lead and never looked back.

Leading the charge on the court was Miles Kincade with 15 points, along with Mason Sherburne and Ollie Jacques who chipped in with 14 points each.

Other team members included Jack MacIntosh, Jace Shuttleworth, Simon Mennell, Ben Coombes, Aidan Watson, Owen Moseley, Owen McRann, Lucas Badger, Weston Young and Ethan Askey.

“Great team effort. The boys have worked hard and have represented their school well and have made their coaches very proud,” said Jeremy Sherburne, who coached the team along with Ryan Moseley.

Mark Brett | Reporter

