Leafs win seventh straight game

Cole Wyatt scored the go-ahead goal as the Nelson Leafs held off the Golden Rockets 7-5 on Saturday for their seventh straight win.

The Leafs led 4-1 before the Rockets rallied to tie the game at five with four power-play goals.

Shawn Campbell, who on Friday had a four-goal night, added two more for the Leafs (7-3-3) against Golden. Kaleb Comishin also scored twice, while Reid Wilson and Jaden Shumilak added singles.

Campbell now has nine goals in just five games this season.

Austin Madge meanwhile made his Leafs debut in net by stopping 37 shots for the win.

Jacob Dewar, Alex Johnson, Colton Hutchinson, Bryce Trimmer and Jaden Callan each replied for the Rockets (5-5-1).

Golden goaltender Ryan Baker allowed four goals on 13 shots before being replaced by Jacob Bennett, who gave up three more on 12 shots.

Nelson next visits the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on Friday before hosting the 100 Mile House Wranglers on Oct. 26.