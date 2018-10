Ryan Piva scored twice as the Nelson Leafs defeated the Golden Rockets 7-3 on Saturday to stretch their winning streak to seven games.

Kaleb Comishin, Logan Wullum, Tyler Nypower, David Sanchez and Jack Karran also scored for Nelson (13-1-1), while C.J. Wedenig finished with 21 saves.

Zach Salyn, Louis Ferraro and Jack Fairfield replied for the Rockets (7-7-1). Netminder Jacob Bennett meanwhile gave up all seven goals on 46 shots.

Nelson next hosts the league-leading Kelowna Chiefs on Friday.