Leafs shut out Nitehawks in Game 2

The Leafs celebrate after a goal during their 5-0 win in Fruitvale on Tuesday. Photo: Jim Bailey/Trail Times

Anderson Violette made 32 saves for his second straight shutout as the Nelson Leafs stunned the Beaver Valley Nitehawks 5-0 in Game 2 of the Neil Murdoch Division final Tuesday.

Aiden Jenner scored twice, while Joe Davidson, Shawn Campbell and Keenan Crossman also scored for Nelson.

Nitehawks goaltender Hunter Young allowed all five goals on 36 shots.

The Leafs have now outscored their rivals 11-0 through the first two games in Fruitvale. Nelson also hasn’t allowed a goal in three games after Tenzin Mint’s 28-save shutout in Game 4 against Spokane.

The series moves to Nelson for Game 3 on Thursday and Game 4 on Friday.

Nelson Star