Leafs rout Nitehawks in Game 1

Shawn Campbell and Reid Wilson each scored twice as the Nelson Leafs blew out the Beaver Valley Nitehawks 6-0 in Game 1 of the Neil Murdoch Division final Monday.

Brandon Costa and David Sanchez also scored for the Leafs, who led by six goals heading into a scoreless third in Fruitvale.

Leafs goaltender Anderson Violette meanwhile earned the shutout with a 29-save performance.

His Nitehawks counterpart Hunter Young allowed five goals on 21 shots before being pulled for Kevin Engman, who gave up one more on 15 shots.

Game 2 is Tuesday in Fruitvale. The series moves to Nelson for Game 3 and 4 on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Nelson Star