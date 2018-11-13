Leafs Roundup: Nelson adds a win and a tie on two-game road trip

Nelson native Reid Vulcano scored in his debut to help the Leafs snap a four-game winless streak.

The 16-year-old defenceman opened the scoring two minutes into regulation en route to a 3-1 victory over the Wranglers at 100 Mile House on Saturday.

Nelson forward Easton Jolie scored twice while Hunter Young made 28 saves.

The Leafs (14-4-1) allowed just one goal late in the third to Harley Bootsma. Goaltender Jakob Gullmes was pulled after allowing two goals on 14 shots. His replacement, Greg Moon, stopped 18 shots for the Wranglers (8-7-2).

Young also made his debut with the Leafs in a 5-5 tie against the Heat in Chase on Friday.

Kalem Hanlon, Tyler Nypower, Easton Jolie, Shawn Campbell, David Sanchez each scored for Nelson, while Young stopped 30 shots.

Evan Vinterlik scored twice for Chase (4-14-2), with Cam Watson, Cody Allen, Gavin Mattey adding singles. Geoff Drought, meanwhile, made 29 saves.

Nelson led 5-2 before the Heat rallied with three unanswered goals to force extra time and the eventual tie.

The Leafs return home Saturday to host the Fernie Ghostriders.