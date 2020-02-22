Leafs, Nitehawks to decide division title Saturday

The regular season ends in Nelson with both teams tied on points

The Neil Murdoch Division title will be decided by the final game of the regular season.

The Nelson Leafs host the Beaver Valley Nitehawks tonight with both teams tied atop the division. The winner will play the Castlegar Rebels in the first round of the playoffs, which begin Feb. 28, while the loser will open a series against the Spokane Braves.

Nelson (30-12-6) is on a nine-game winning streak after beating the Nitehawks in overtime 4-3 on Thursday in Fruitvale.

Shawn Campbell scored in overtime after Joe Davidson tied the game late in the third period for Nelson. Bryden Pow scored twice for the Leafs in the second, while Anderson Violette stopped 33 shots in net.

Bradley Ross, Morgan Peace and Jared Stocks replied for the Nitehawks (29-11-8), with Hunter Young making 28 saves.

The point Beaver Valley received, plus two more it won with a 4-1 victory over Castlegar on Thursday, ensured a mathematical showdown with Nelson in Saturday night’s game.

Nelson Star