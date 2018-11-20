Leafs fall to Braves, Twitter fight breaks out

Nelson gave up two goals in the third en route to a 4-2 loss

A social media fight broke out after an ugly Nelson Leafs loss in Spokane Saturday.

The Leafs gave up two goals in the third period en route to a 4-2 loss against the Braves.

Mitchell Lavoie and Joshua Stypka each scored for the Leafs (15-5-1), while Hunter Young allowed three goals on 40 shots.

Bear Hughes scored twice, while Paul Pierce and Marcel Epkey added a pair of singles for Spokane (11-8-2). Campbell Arnold and Ben Waslaski split duties in the net, allowing a goal each on 25 shots.

The game was marred by penalties that added up to 114 minutes for Nelson and 54 for Spokane. That led to a Twitter dispute between the two clubs after the game.

