Leafs fall to Braves, Twitter fight breaks out

A social media fight broke out after an ugly Nelson Leafs loss in Spokane Saturday.
The Leafs gave up two goals in the third period en route to a 4-2 loss against the Braves.
Mitchell Lavoie and Joshua Stypka each scored for the Leafs (15-5-1), while Hunter Young allowed three goals on 40 shots.
Bear Hughes scored twice, while Paul Pierce and Marcel Epkey added a pair of singles for Spokane (11-8-2). Campbell Arnold and Ben Waslaski split duties in the net, allowing a goal each on 25 shots.
The game was marred by penalties that added up to 114 minutes for Nelson and 54 for Spokane. That led to a Twitter dispute between the two clubs after the game.
Maybe an organization like @SpokaneBraves, who has been a perennial basement dweller, will learn to win and carry themselves with more class (2/2)
— Nelson Leafs (@Nelsonleafs) November 19, 2018
Looked like incompetent officiating from where I was standing not to mention one official had a brother playing for Spokane #nepotism
— Mario DiBella (@MarioDiBella1) November 19, 2018
The @Nelsonleafs hashtag is #LeafGreen but with their lack of discipline it should be #RottingLettuce .
Last we checked LeafGreen is also a child’s game. pic.twitter.com/qaB23Jv4tK
— Spokane Braves (@SpokaneBraves) November 19, 2018