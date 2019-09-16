Leafs fall 5-1 to Thunder Cats

Nelson is winless through its first two games

The Nelson Leafs remain winless to start the new season after falling 5-1 on the road to the Creston Valley Thunder Cats on Saturday.

The Leafs allowed four unanswered goals in the first period en route to the loss in their second game of the regular season.

Logan MacDonald’s power-play goal in the third period was the only score for Nelson (0-1-1).

Carlos Siso allowed three goals on four shots within the first nine minutes. He was replaced by Curt Doyle, who allowed two more goals on 21 shots faced.

Travis Thorhaug, Carson Small, Logan Berggren, Ty Grisdale and Josh Dalquist each scored for the Thunder Cats (2-0-0). Riley O’Laney meanwhile made 26 saves for Creston.

Nelson next visits the Kimberley Dynamiters on Saturday before hosting the Sicamous Eagles on Sunday.