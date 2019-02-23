Leafs fall 4-1 to Border Bruins

Nelson ends the regular season tonight at home to Spokane

The Nelson Leafs’ seven-game winning streak was snapped Friday with a 4-1 loss to the Border Bruins in Grand Forks.

Kalem Hanlon had the lone goal for Nelson (34-11-2), while Caiden Kreitz allowed all four goals on 40 shots.

Evan Gorman scored twice for the Border Bruins (21-25-3). Jake Huculak and Josh Garlough-Bell also scored, and Ross King finished with 42 saves.

Nelson ends the regular season Saturday at home to the Spokane Braves. A win or a tie for Nelson will guarantee the Leafs and Braves meet in the first round of the playoffs, which begin Tuesday in Nelson.