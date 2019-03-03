Leafs drop Game 4 in Spokane

Jack Karran had a four-point game but the Nelson Leafs still lost Game 4 on Saturday night 7-4 to the Braves in Spokane.

Spokane scored three goals in the first period and another three in the second to tie the series after Nelson won the opening two games of the Neil Murdoch Division semifinal.

Jed Butler and Derek Humphreys each scored twice for Spokane, while Marcel Epkey, Bear Hughes and Kade Levins added singles.

Karran had two goals and two assists for the Leafs. Tulsen Fawcett and Kaleb Comishin also scored, with Cole Wyatt chipping in three assists.

One night after he was called on to make 54 saves, Leafs goaltender Caiden Kreitz allowed six goals on 37 shots before being replaced by Hunter Young, who stopped 14 shots in the third period.

Spokane’s Campbell Arnold meanwhile made 37 saves.

The Leafs return home for Game 5 on Monday night. Game 6 goes Tuesday in Spokane, and if necessary Game 7 will be played in Nelson on Wednesday.