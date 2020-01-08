Leafs blueliner Kaleb Comishin among KIJHL stars of the week

The Nelson native had five assists in three games

Nelson Leafs defenceman Kaleb Comishin is one of the KIJHL’s three stars of the week. Photo: Tyler Harper

Nelson Leafs defenceman Kaleb Comishin is among the KIJHL’s three stars of the week.

Comishin was recognized for his five assists during three consecutive games Friday to Sunday. The Nelson native has eight goals and 23 assists through 35 games this season.

The 20 year old has 29 goals and 56 assists in 159 career KIJHL games with Nelson and the Osoyoos Coyotes.

Kamloops Storm goaltender Ethan Paulin-Hatch and Princeton Posse forward Brendan Adams were the league’s other stars.

Comishin is the Leafs’ second player to earn a league nod this season after rookie forward Joe Davidson was previously named a star in December.