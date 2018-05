Thompson had 21 goals and 27 assists last season

The Nelson Leafs have acquired Trail Thompson in a trade with the Spokane Braves.

Thompson scored 21 goals and had 27 assists in 47 games with the Braves last season. The 18-year-old forward made his debut with Spokane during the 2015-16 season, and has 40 goals and 39 assists in 97 career KIJHL games.

In return, the Leafs sent back a player development fee to the Braves.