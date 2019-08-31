Lawn bowling carries on into September

Still time to try out the sport this fall

Winner Maria Ridewood is presented with her trophy by Cowichan Lawn Bowling Club president Ross Bulley after the club’s women’s singles tournament on Aug. 14 and 15. (Submitted)

Winner Maria Ridewood is presented with her trophy by Cowichan Lawn Bowling Club president Ross Bulley after the club’s women’s singles tournament on Aug. 14 and 15. Ridewood beat out runner-up Betty Locke for first place. There is still another month left in the lawn bowling season, and newcomers can try out the sport for free throughout September. The club is located in Centennial Park at the end of First Street in Duncan. Visit cowichanlawnbowling.com for more information.

