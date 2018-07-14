Lawn bowlers soak up the Shuswap sun

The Salmon Arm Lawn Bowling Club invited players from across B.C. to play during their open house event July 14 at their pitch near the Salmon Arm Curling Centre. Clubs from as far off as Osoyoos and Kelowna made the trip to Salmon Arm for the weekend event. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmon Arm Lawn Bowling Club hosted an open house event July 14, inviting bowlers from across B.C. to attend and enjoy a few matches on a beautiful afternoon in the Shuswap.

Clubs from Vernon, Kelowna and many other towns and cities in B.C. as far away as Osoyoos came out to the club’s pitch near the Salmon Arm Curling Centre. With a beautiful view of the city and the Fly Hills falling off into the backdrop, it was a great spot to enjoy the weather.

For more information about the Salmon Arm Lawn Bowling Club, check them out on Facebook.

