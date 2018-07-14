The Salmon Arm Lawn Bowling Club invited players from across B.C. to play during their open house event July 14 at their pitch near the Salmon Arm Curling Centre. Clubs from as far off as Osoyoos and Kelowna made the trip to Salmon Arm for the weekend event. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Lawn bowlers soak up the Shuswap sun

Salmon Arm club hosts open house event

  • Jul. 14, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Salmon Arm Lawn Bowling Club hosted an open house event July 14, inviting bowlers from across B.C. to attend and enjoy a few matches on a beautiful afternoon in the Shuswap.

Clubs from Vernon, Kelowna and many other towns and cities in B.C. as far away as Osoyoos came out to the club’s pitch near the Salmon Arm Curling Centre. With a beautiful view of the city and the Fly Hills falling off into the backdrop, it was a great spot to enjoy the weather.

For more information about the Salmon Arm Lawn Bowling Club, check them out on Facebook.

Â 

@Jodi_Brak117jodi.brak@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
From the English Channel to the BC Summer Games
Next story
Women’s sevens roster stacked for the Rugby World Cup

Just Posted

VIDEO: Raccoon gang blamed for dozens of Abbotsford cat deaths and injuries

  • 18 hours ago

 

Lawn bowlers soak up the Shuswap sun

  • 18 hours ago

 

Langley Memorial ER campaign gets a boost from Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary

 

Dancing to a different beat

 

Most Read