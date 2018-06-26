Late Surge not enough for Penticton fastpitch team

Penticton Power (Green) U12 fastpitch player Emma Patton gets under the tag to make it safely home, scoring a run for the squad on a ball that got by the Trail Steelers catcher on Saturday on Mullins Field during the regionals.Kristi Patton/Western News

A single run proved to be the difference between first and second place for Penticton Power Surge in the gold medal round of the girls U12C Regional Fastpitch Championship Sunday in Penticton.

After falling behind in the final game against the Trail Steelers, Surge runner Julie Bryan tied things up at 10 apiece by stealing home on a passed ball but in the end it was the Steelers getting the winner in the bottom of the fifth inning to clinch the championship 11-10.

The other local entry, Penticton (Green) finished in fifth place overall in the gold medal round, losing their playoff match to the Kelowna Cougars.

Surge finished the round robin portion of the tournament with a two-win, one loss record. They then won both playoff matches, beating the Cougars and Quesnel Regency Lime.

In the semi against Kelowna, the Surge’s Kaiya Forbes went the distance as pitcher and added a three-run homer.

In the second playoff against Quesnel, Kailey Wrigglesworth also hit a home run and, according to coach PJ Forbes, the team got outstanding defensive plays from Hayley Trim, Callie Burnette, Maddy Seddon and Lena Seddon.

Jorja Moore also turned in a strong performance in the elimination round adding some timely hits as well as backcatching every pitch in the heat of the day.

Finishing with a 3-0 record in the round robin, Penticton (Green) had a tough Sunday morning in the playoff single-knockout round.

The Kelowna Cougars came out strong with on point pitching and hitting and the local squad was not able to get a rally going, losing to the Cougars 9-2.

“It was unfortunate that was how our season ended but we continue to be extremely proud of these girls. We finished our season with a silver medal, a gold medal and winning the league, being awarded the league banner,” said coach Kenna Green.

Penticton (Green) handily defeated the Enderby Storm 20-12 in their first game at regionals with Avery Wilson earning MVP after making a running outfield catch and getting an out on third base to turn a double play. She also hit two for three.

Against the Trail Steelers, Penticton (Green) won 12-6. Danielle Green pitched a strong two innings, holding the Steelers to just one run. On offence she laid down a perfect bunt and hit a double.

Lily Pierpont was the MVP in their third round robin game, a 16-7 win over the Quesnel Bo Peep. Pierpont made two big outs, had a running catch on a pop up and picked up a ground ball to get the out on first base.

Most sportsmanlike team went to the Kamloops Vipers and head coaches Nicole Trouton and Yvonne Dmyterko. Salmo Warriors and head coach Celena Cromarty were the runners up for the most sportsmanlike.

Bronze winners on the gold side was the Quesnel Bo Peep Pink.

On the silver side Kelowna Thunder defeated the Westside Outlaws in the gold medal round with the Kamloops Vipers collecting the bronze.