Late goal propels the Trail Smoke Eaters to dramatic win over Merritt Centennials

Rookie Kent Johnson scored in the final minutes to lift the Trail Smoke Eaters to a 3-2 victory

The Trail Smoke Eaters pulled out a dramatic last minute victory over the Merritt Centennials on Wednesday at the Cominco Arena to take a 3-1 series lead in the Interior Division quarter-final.

Kent Johnson scored the game-winning goal for the second night in a row, beating Cents’ goalie Austin Roden with two minutes and 30 seconds left in regulation to lift the Trail Smoke Eaters to a 3-2 victory.

Just like he did on Wednesday in a 5-2 win over the Cents, Johnson burst down the left wing, drove to the net, and lifted a backhand top shelf for the game winner.

Game 4 saw momentum swings throughout the game with both goalies tested early, but it was the Centennials who scored first on a shorthanded tally by Payton Matsui. The Cents forward was sent in all alone on Trail goalie Donovan Buskey and fired the first shot low stick side. Buskey stopped the first attempt but Matsui banged in the rebound for a 1-0 lead at 11:20 of the first period.

Trail tied it just over two minutes later when Smokies forward Tyler Ghirardosi broke into the Merritt zone and sent a cross crease pass to Max Kryski, who shoveled in the rebound to tie the match at one.

The Centennials made it 2-1 on a Matthew Kopperud tally 2:15 into the second period, as the Cents forward capitalized on a poor clearing attempt to give Merritt another lead.

Smokies captain Braeden Tuck tied the game midway through the second period, as Powell Connor sent him in all alone, and the Calgary native scored his first of the series on a nasty deke on the Cents goalie.

The Smokies had a few glorious chances to take the lead in the third period but Roden came up big. At the other end, Buskey also continued his magnificent play, and remained calm, cool and collected despite a number of Merritt flurries.

Trail outshot Merritt 34-26 and went 0-for-3 on the power play, and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Johnson earned the game’s first star, Matsui took second star honours, and Max Kryski the third star.

Trail now travels to Merritt for Game 5 on Friday, and if necessary, will return to Trail on Saturday for Game 6.