Last weekend on the ice

Zoey Fehr, #6 for the Clearwater atom Icehawks, readies for the play during Saturday’s game. Photo by K.A.Pendergast

By K.A.Pendergast

The morning of Feb. 15 brought a four-team hockey tournament hosted by the Clearwater atom Icehawks to the North Thompson Sportsplex.

The teams included Chase, Salmon Arm and Kamloops. This format made for a perfect round-robin schedule with each team playing all the rest. The playoffs would be organized by how the teams ended up their regular play.

The first game in the tournament brought out the Icehawks against Chase. The Icehawks took the victory in an 8-5 win. Salmon Arm versus Kamloops came next and Salmon Arm won 9-3.

Next was a game of Chase against Salmon Arm that ended in a 6-6 tie. A nail-biter. The last game of the day Clearwater took to the ice against Kamloops and Clearwater pulled off the win.

Some strong play, as well as great goaltending, gave the local team the 8-6 victory.

Sunday morning saw the next two games with Chase against Kamloops and the Clearwater atoms against Salmon Arm with an early lead of 4-0, they held on and pulled off an impressive 6-3 victory to put them in the playoff for first place.

Playoffs began with the third-place team in the standings against the fourth-place team, and then the first-place team against the second. Chase’s game against the Kamloops team for third finished up with Chase taking the victory. This left Clearwater playing against Salmon arm for the final top spot and Clearwater, with some amazing offensive play, took the win with a 7-0 victory making them undefeated for the tournament.

This week’s featured player is #6 Zoey Fehr from the Clearwater atom Icehawks. Zoey is 10-years-old and has been on skates since she was 3. The years of practice show in her skilled play on defense for the team. She works hard to get into the play, and she thrives on the competition and the challenge of the game. Zoey enjoys the fun of playing with her friends and hopes to continue for many years.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clearwater Times