Last weekend on the ice

Featured player this week, pictured here, is Phoenix Mcfadyen, number 26 from the Clearwater peewee Icehawks racing down the ice in the final game against the Kelowna Avalanche on Feb. 2. Photo by K.A.Pendergast

By K.A.Pendergast

Last weekend saw the Clearwater peewee Icehawks host an eight-team tournament.

The teams included the Chase Broncos, Vernon Green Marines, Lumby Stars, Kelowna Avalanche, 100 Mile House Wranglers, Vernon Bandits, Quesnel Red, and the Icehawks.

The play began on Friday at noon with Clearwater starting off the weekend in a victory over the Chase Broncos in a 4-2 win.

Saturday morning began with more team action and Clearwater was victorious in both of its games with a 9-6 victory over the Vernon Green Marines, as well coming out on top 10-4 against the Lumby Stars.

Sunday’s action got more tense with a nail biter game where, with eleven seconds to go, the Vernon Bandits tied the game against Chase. They went on to win it in overtime.

Next was the main final playoff game with the Clearwater Icehawks and their 3-0 record taking on the Kelowna Avalanche with the same, for first place of the tournament. Clearwater took an early 3-0 lead in the first period, and with some great goaltending and defense, as well as a number of awesome offensive plays, they pulled off the final win for a 7-2 victory.

In other local hockey news, the Clearwater Icehawks Midget tier 3 rep team headed to Maple Ridge for a tournament with eight teams in a higher tier 2 division. Clearwater won it all there too.

The featured player this week is Phoenix McFadyen, number 26 for the peewee Icehawks. She is 12-years-old and this is her first year of hockey. Phoenix began her early years in figure skating but transferred over this year as her friends and her brother all play hockey. She is a forward, wing position.

She is a hard worker and you can see that in her play.

