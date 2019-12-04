Clearwater peewee Icehawks player featured this week, Katie Biagioni, hustles down the ice during a tournament at the North Thompson Sportsplex on the weekend of Nov. 29. Photo by K.A.Pendergast

By K.A.Pendergast

The last weekend of November saw the Clearwater peewee Icehawks host six other teams for a tournament. Teams included the Warriors and Grey Goats that were both from Williams Lake. Also, among the group were teams from Abbotsford, 100 Mile House, Princeton, and Kamloops.

The action started on the afternoon of Nov. 29 with Clearwater taking on Kamloops for the first puck drop. The teams were evenly matched, and the game ended in a tie.

The evening after a few games saw the Over 50 Hockey and the Adult drop-in hockey get a good showing for some local ice-time.

READ MORE: Last weekend on the ice

The featured player of the week is Katie Biagioni. She plays on the Clearwater peewee Icehawks. She is 11-years-old and wears the #4 jersey. Katie has only been playing since part-way through last season. You’d never know that she is new to the game, and skating for just this one year so far.

She does come from a family of players including her dad and both siblings. She is a hard worker and loves the challenges of the game and is always out there doing her best. One of Katie’s fave pastimes is heading in to catch a Kamloops Blazers Game.

The morning of Dec. 1 began with more games to complete the regular competition. The top two teams played off for the win. The Clearwater Icehawks took on Kamloops for the finals. They both had a three-win and one tie record. That tie was against each other during the regular play. It was a close one again this time, however, the Kamloops team pulled off a 6-4 victory to take it in the end.

The weekend finished off with a round of family skating sponsored by Colborne Lumber and following with Ladies drop-in Hockey and Adult drop-in Hockey to complete the busy, fast-paced and eventful end to this chilly November.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter