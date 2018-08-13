Last visit of season for Dwarfs at Saratoga

Ten cars competed in three races with three different winners in the last visit of the season for Dwarf cars, Saturday at Saratoga Speedway. Fernando Pereira photo

Submitted by Andy Guest

Threating skies failed to dampen the Saturday night race program at Saratoga Speedway. The cool night helped produce the season’s quickest night of racing which saw six heat races and three main events run off in just over an hour and a half.

A week after a two-day show of crunching metal and crushed cars, the Black creek oval treated race fans to a night of speed with the Island Dwarf cars along with the Bomber cars and the IMCA Modifides.

In the Bombers, Courtenay’s John Koopman took his first win in two years by winning the first heat followed by a heat race win for Charlie Ackerman with Campbell River’s Boston Larson winning the 25-lap main event.

The last visit of the season for the Dwarf cars had 10 cars compete in three races with three different winners. Heat race wins went to Braydon Aumen and Kyle Kennedy, while the 30-lap main event went to Brad Struck.

The Modifides, whose season has two more race dates remaining, saw point leader Chris Beaulieu take the win in the 30-lap main event and second heat race after Travis Stevenson beat him to the line for the win in the first heat.

The most popular race night of the season returns this Saturday as it is boat smashing time. The Crash to Pass boat race along with the Hornet cars, Road Runners, Mad Max and Crash to Pass cars goes rain or shine.