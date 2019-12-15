Last Giants home game of the year aims to ‘fill the tree’ for food bank

All donations will be doubled

Christmas is fast approaching and the Vancouver Giants have just one home game remaining on their schedule before the holiday break.

On Tuesday, December 17th at 7 p.m. the Giants will host the Prince George Cougars for the third time this season.

That night, the Giants are partnering with C&D Logistics and the Langley Food Bank for the sixth annual “Fill the Tree” initiative. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations to the game. C&D Logistics will match the donations ‘pound for pound.’

Last year they donated six full pallets of food and this year they are aiming for eight.

Those who arrive early can enjoy a roast beef dinner buffet inside the Banquet Hall.

The full menu includes:

Dinner Rolls with Butter

Caesar Salad

Mixed Greens with Dressings

Roast Beef Carving with Gravy

Roasted Pork Loin with Chimichurri

Penne Marinara

Seasonal Vegetables

Roasted Potatoes

Assorted Desserts

